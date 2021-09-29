The Gophers resume Big Ten play on Saturday at Purdue, a team that's off to a 3-1 start and began conference play last week with a 13-9 home victory over Illinois. Minnesota fell to 2-2 with its 14-10 upset loss to Bowling Green and will try to extend its winning streak against the Boilermakers to four games. Here are three areas to watch with the Boilermakers:

1. Who will start at quarterback?

Jack Plummer has started all four games for Purdue, passing for 840 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions, but coach Jeff Brohm turned to Aidan O'Connell midway through the third quarter against Illinois. O'Connell threw interceptions on his first two series but settled down to complete 12 of 19 passes for 182 yards and the winning TD. He was especially sharp on the winning drive, going 6-for-7 for 89 yards. Brohm said Monday that he'll keep his decision internal regarding which quarterback will start against the Gophers.

2. Injuries mount for Purdue

The Boilermakers have battled injuries this season, and the statuses of some of their top playmakers are uncertain for Saturday's game. Top receiver David Bell, who caught eight passes for 104 yards and two TDs against the Gophers last year, missed last week's game and is in concussion protocol. Tight end Payne Durham played last week but also is in concussion protocol. Top running back Zander Horvath suffered a broken fibula in the season's second week and remains out after surgery. Running Back King Doerue missed the Illinois game because of an undisclosed medical condition and is questionable to play. On defense, tackle Branson Deen (concussion) and end DaMarcus Mitchell (undisclosed) are questionable.

3. Defense has delivered

Purdue is allowing only 14.3 points per game and has given up only six touchdowns this season – three each to Oregon State and Notre Dame. The Boilermakers have been especially stingy against the pass, allowing 176.8 yards per game. Defensive end George Karlaftis leads the team with two sacks, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Safety Marvin Grant and linebacker Jaylan Alexander are the team's top tacklers with 23 and 22, respectively.