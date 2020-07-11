Cass County authorities are seeking help in finding two girls who walked away from a home in Sylvan Township, near Pillager, Minn.

Kristine Bourassa, 12, and Tara Miller, 8, are believed to have left their home on foot late Friday or early Saturday, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.

Kristine is described as 4 feet 9 and 80 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Tara is 4 feet and 60 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sheriff’s deputies and area residents are searching for the girls. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 911.