The Isanti Police Department was asking the help of the public Saturday in locating Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, who has been missing since Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Vangrinsven was last seen at the Isanti VFW wearing a blue Twins shirt and jean shorts. She did not show up for work on Friday.

Vangrinsven's phone is off and the last known possible location was southwestern Isanti County.

Anyone who has seen Vangrinsven or has information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Isanti Police Department at 763-444-4761, or the Isanti County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 763-689-2141.