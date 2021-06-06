Provation Medical executives Dan Manchon and Craig Moriarty, who played key roles in a recent acquisition, have been promoted to chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategy and product, respectively.

Minneapolis-based Provation, a provider of health care software and software-as-a-service solutions for clinical productivity, said last month that it had acquired iProcedures, a top-rated cloud-based anesthesia documentation provider.

Moriarty, who has helped lead three acquisitions in more than 18 years with Provation, said the latest deal presents growth opportunities internationally and in a new specialty. Provation has been a market leader in procedure documentation in gastroenterology for 25 years.

The iProcedures acquisition complements last year's procurement of ePreop, a provider of anesthesia reporting and surgical care coordination solutions, Manchon said.

"We talk about our purpose being empowering clinicians to provide quality health care to all," Manchon said. "If clinicians can spend more time with patients and less time with the computer, that's great for all of us."

Moriarty continues leading strategy and business development, overseeing the product management team and pursuing growth through investments, Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger said in announcing Moriarty's promotion.

Manchon joined Provation in 2012 and has developed the company's marketing organization for growth and strengthened ties with sales, Hamburger said. Manchon leads expansion of Provation's clinical order set management software, rebranding and launching the company's clinical care and quality reporting solutions and rebooting its pricing strategy.

Provation has 250 employees and contractors. It moved into its new headquarters in downtown Minneapolis' Millwright Building just before pandemic-related work-from-home orders took effect and is transitioning back as restrictions end.

Clearlake Capital Group of Santa Monica, Calif., acquired Provation in 2018 from Wolters Kluwer.

Q: What does this acquisition mean for Provation's international growth?

Moriarty: (iProcedures has) done a nice job over the past couple of years in Australia and Singapore. They've got products in the Philippines, in the Middle East and a number of opportunities in the pipeline for the U.K. They have some customers in Canada. We've had good success in Australia, New Zealand, market-leading positions there, in the Middle East and we too are looking at the U.K. We've also just launched into Canada. It's an opportunity to combine efforts in our approach.

Q: How will it benefit customers?

Manchon: It allows us to start to position Provation as a one-stop shop, an end-to-end solution especially for customers in ambulatory surgery care centers. That segment of the market is growing rapidly and is really fragmented still in terms of IT (information technology) platforms and solutions. Standardization is key in health care, having a solution that's kind of turnkey. By having a more complete solution, there's a lot of value for customers in that.

Q: What's next for Provation?

Manchon: You'll see a significant portion of our revenues coming from international and continue to see our revenue grow if not double in the next five years, bringing more jobs into Minnesota, more innovation locally here. I'm more bullish about where Provation is and our future than I've ever been.

Moriarty: I'm more bullish today than when I started, when Provation was a startup in the North Loop of Minneapolis. You'll see a company that's aggressively growing. It's a well-known brand in the health care IT space, continuously releasing new products and growing but growing smartly.

Todd Nelson is a freelance writer in Lake Elmo. His e-mail is todd_nelson@mac.com.