Three days after 22-year-old Amir Locke was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer executing an unrelated search warrant, residents of the city mourned and grappled with uncertainty as their hometown was once again thrust into the national spotlight for the death of a Black man at the hands of law enforcement.

Hundreds donned coats, hats and scarves Saturday afternoon for a march with a haunting sense of deja vu. They met outside the Hennepin County Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall with signs and chants calling for the firing and prosecution of officers present for the shooting, the resignation of Mayor Jacob Frey and a permanent ban on no-knock warrants.

The killing reignited conversations about race, policing and no-knock warrants, which Mayor Jacob Frey temporarily banned Friday pending a review of Minneapolis police policies. The moment — the grieving, the outrage, the questions — exacerbated feelings of dread and exhaustion for residents of a city that has been trying to rebuild and reform after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

"I'm hurt, devastated," said Bernadette Gillum, 62, who has lived in north Minneapolis for 30 years. "I am so ready to leave the city. I'm afraid here — not only for me, but anybody of color."

She stepped off the bus at the corner across from Bolero Flats, where Locke was killed in a relative's apartment. Someone had painted his name across the facade of the Minnesota Orchestra.

Locke was sleeping under a blanket on a couch just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when a SWAT team burst in yelling, "Search warrant!" An officer kicked the couch, Locke stirred, holding a firearm in his right hand, body camera footage shows. Within seconds, he was shot by officer Mark Hanneman.

Locke was not a target of the search warrant, which was issued in connection with an ongoing St. Paul police homicide investigation. His parents said their son was a deep sleeper, who had a permit to carry a gun for protection because he worked as a DoorDash food delivery driver and worried about the dramatic spike in violent carjackings in the Twin Cities.

A hush fell among the large crowd gathered Saturday as Locke's father, Andre Locke, spoke about the deep sorrow he felt reading the police department's initial statement about the shooting, in which his son was referred to as a "suspect" repeatedly despite not being named in the warrant.

"We prepare our sons and our daughters, in our communities, we prepare them to survive when they're out in the streets," he said. "How do we prepare them to stay alive in their own home, or at a relative's house? How do we prepare them to stay alive when they're in their own sanctuary?"

Andre Locke asked those gathered to love his son and stand together against no-knock warrants. The rally of several hundred thickly bundled people gathered close in the biting cold, bearing signs reading, "Frey Lied, Amir Died," and chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, these killer cops have got to go," and "All cops are bastards."

In November 2020, Frey and then-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced they would restrict the use of no-knock warrants, and that police would have to identify themselves as "police" executing a "search warrant" before entering any home, regardless of whether a judge gave them permission to enter unannounced.

"Outside of limited, exigent circumstances, like a hostage situation, MPD officers will be required to announce their presence and purpose prior to entry," Frey's office said in a statement at the time.

Subsequently, Minneapolis police continued to apply for and obtain no-knock warrants even as the mayor touted having ended their use on campaign literature disseminated during the November election.

Over the past month, the police department obtained more than a dozen no-knock warrants — more than standard warrants — according to a Star Tribune review of court records. St. Paul police initially applied for a standard search warrant for the apartment unit where Locke was sleeping, but they were forced to resubmit the request after Minneapolis police insisted on a no-knock operation, according to sources.

In an interview, the mayor sought to distinguish between "applying for" and "executing" warrants, claiming, "We don't have a single instance where a warrant was executed without announcements, even when a no-knock or no-announce warrant was issued" because the supervisor on scene is required to log how the warrants were served.

Frey said he has not watched any body camera footage to verify whether officers announced themselves prior to entry, and he did not answer why the police department continued to apply for no-knock warrants at a higher rate than standard warrants if they are not allowed to be executed in most circumstances.

He said he is not alerted when a judge issues a no-knock warrant to Minneapolis police.

Hillary Rancap, a 26-year-old Target employee, said she couldn't help putting herself in Locke's shoes when she learned he had been killed in the execution of a no-knock warrant in her old apartment building. She worried about the impact on downtown's residential community, already on the defensive from negative perceptions of danger.

"It's going to affect whether people want to live here," she said. "I live downtown and I like it, but a lot of people don't. And it's going to make it even worse."

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.