Amir Locke was a week away from moving to Dallas, Texas to pursue his music career and other endeavors when Minneapolis police fatally shot him while executing a search warrant unrelated to Locke, his parents said at a news conference Friday morning.

Karen Wells and Andre Locke said their son was a respectful and curious entrepreneur who was mentored by relatives who are law enforcement officers with a sheriff's office in Illinois and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His father said Locke, 22, had a permit to carry a gun for protection in part because of his job as a DoorDash driver and the dramatic spike of violent carjackings across the metro.

"He was respectful of law enforcement," said Locke's mother, Karen Wells. "I was overjoyed with Amir as my son. Amir was loved by all, hated by none."

Wells and Andrew Locke said their son was a deep sleeper, and that police gave him no opportunity to realize what was happening when just before 7 a.m. Wednesday they used a key to enter the apartment where Locke was sleeping and shot him within seconds. Police did not knock before entering and yelled, "Police, search warrant!" once inside. Police body camera video of the shooting released Thursday showed Locked wrapped in a blanket, hunched over on the couch where he had been sleeping. Locke had a gun in his hand, but did not appear to be pointing it at police when he was shot.

"My heart ripped out of my body… to see his life taken from him," Andre Locke said of viewing the body camera video before it was released to the public. "They had opportunity to deescalate. They had opportunity to go about it a different way. They had a team over him already."

Wells said she had recently helped her son start an LLC, which he planned to use for his music and work with youth.

"Amir was all about changing the world and changing the youth and giving them everything they needed," said Wells. "...Now his dreams have been destroyed, but as his mother, I will make sure that as long as I am on this side of this world I am going to fight every day... to make sure that Amir... gets justice for being executed by the Minneapolis police."

Andre Locke said his son was law-abiding and had no criminal history.

"He did all the things that he was supposed to do," Andre Locke said. "He wanted to change lives. He wanted to help the youth. That was his plan."

The family's attorneys — Ben Crump, Jeff Storms and Tony Romanucci — said Minneapolis police bungled the execution of the search warrant and haven't learned from the 2020 death of George Floyd, who died while his neck was pinned for more than nine minutes under the knee of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"...Amir Locke's life matters," Crump said. "Black lives matter. Obviously in Minneapolis we have to say it louder because since George Floyd there have been far too many unjust killings in that greater Minneapolis area when... we believed George Floyd would be the tipping point."

Locke's parents, Storms and Communities United Against Police Brutality plan to hold a 2 p.m. news conference about the case outside of city hall.