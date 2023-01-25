Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the Wild are No. 3 in the NHL in most penalty minutes, which is sabotaging a lot of other good parts of their game. It showed up again in a 4-2 loss Tuesday in Tampa, after which Ryan Hartman (and Dean Evason) were disappointed.

5:00: Maybe Aaron Rodgers should just stay off the microphone until he knows what he actually wants to do?

9:00: Wolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a discussion of the Wolves' woeful record against bad teams, Rudy Gobert's ongoing fit, Karl-Anthony Towns' injury update and the looming trade deadline.

29:00: The Bomba Squad is no more.

