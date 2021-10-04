A judge sentenced a former central Minnesota middle school teacher and coach to probation for sexually assaulting a female high school student over the course of a year.

Daniel S. Fragodt, 32, of Melrose, Minn., was sentenced on Friday in Stearns County District Court after having pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Fragodt's sentence from Judge Kris Davick-Halfen of five years' probation includes the following requirements: no contact with minors, registration as a predatory offender, attend sex offender treatment, no access to internet without permission, no possession of sexually explicit material, and submit to lie-detector testing as directed.

Fragodt was a math teacher in the Albany School District and assistant girls basketball coach, along with assistant coach for boys and girls track and cross-country teams, according to online school rosters. His online resume said he joined the school district in 2014.

He also was a standout athlete at Benson High School, where he played basketball, football and tennis, and was a state champion hurdler in track. After graduating in 2007, he played basketball and tennis while studying at the University of Minnesota Morris.

A 14-year-old girl said in an interview with a child advocacy agency that Fragodt touched her sexually over her clothing several times and she knew he was "in a relationship" with someone else that he taught and coached, the criminal complaint read. One of those incidents occurred in his classroom.

Police searched Fragodt's cellphone and turned up extensive contact with another student, the complaint continued. In an interview with an older student, she said her sexual encounters with Fragodt began when she was 17 and occurred at school, a park-and-ride lot in St. Joseph and elsewhere in Albany.

The complaint said the encounters spanned from August 2018 to August 2019.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482