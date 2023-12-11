Interstate 94 is closed at the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis, as pro-Palestinian protesters reportedly marched into the busy thoroughfare during Monday's commute.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation asks drivers to take alternate routes for a "police incident" about 5:20 p.m. "Expect long delays," MnDOT said on its website.

MnDOT estimated a 15-minute delay.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.