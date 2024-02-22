A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to prison for being part of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and temporarily disrupted Congress as it worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Brian C. Mock, 45, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to a 2 ¾-year term, after being found guilty in a bench trial in July to 11 charges for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, which saw supporters of the former president rioting as they denied the validity of his loss to President Joe Biden.

Mock, a landscape company owner and former debt collector who was arrested in Minneapolis in June 2021, had asked for leniency from Judge James Boasberg. "I'm not someone who showed up in tactical gear, with Tasers and bear spray. It's a moment that I got caught up in," he said.

Using video evidence, prosecutors described four assaults by Mock outside the Capitol that day. They said he threw a broken flag pole at a line of police and pushed down two officers, attempting to kick one of them. Prosecutors also said Mock shoved another officer in the back.

Mock was also charged with taking two police riot shields and obstructing an official proceeding.

Boasberg said Mock came to nation's capital expecting violence, "so it's hard to think you came simply as a bystander."

Prosecutors, in a filing ahead of sentencing, pushed for Mock to receive a prison sentence of slightly more than nine years.

"Mock left no ambiguity about what he felt necessary," the prosecution document read. "He called for 'total rebellion,' which he described as a 'Redeclaration of Independence, a [thorough] cleansing of our political/judicial system, complete upheaval of the monetary system/economy, a complete destruction of the Federal government, and a new set of laws.'"

The defense argued in a court filing that should have to serve no more time locked up and be put on supervised release.

"Mr. Mock's conduct was certainly more serious than many who wandered through the Capitol but is far less serious than those who used weapons they brought or weapons they found to cause serious bodily injury to police officers," the defense noted. "Mr. Mock did not use a dangerous weapon and did not cause bodily injury to the officers involved."

Mock ended up getting credit for the nearly one year he spent in custody awaiting trial.

Mock weighed in himself in the defense filing last month by continuing to perpetuate doubt about the validity of Biden's victory over Trump.

"I felt the courts had failed to properly hear and investigate the claims of fraud, interference, etc.," he wrote. "I was there to show support to lawmakers who I believed had the ability to pursue legal avenues to investigate those claims and rectify the situation if they chose.

"I was not there with any intent to stop any proceeding or usurp the law. ... It was simply to practice my First Amendment right."

The FBI said Mock had a 2010 conviction on a weapons charge out of Anoka County. The conviction stems from a 2009 incident in which Mock allegedly pointed a gun at the heads of three children and threatened to shoot them during his oldest son's birthday party. Mock refused to leave his house after a SWAT team arrived.

"Instead, he barricaded himself inside with his gun, shaved his head, and told the police they would have to get a warrant," prosecutors wrote. "Many hours later, a police negotiator finally coaxed Mock outside."

According to a U.S. Justice Department database, 13 Minnesotans have been charged with having a role in the insurrection.

In November, Victoria C. White, 41, of Rochester, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of interfering with law enforcement on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 10 days in prison. White's sentence included three months of home confinement and two years of supervised release.

In the more than three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,260 people have been charged in nearly every state with crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.

Some in the crowd who broke into the building sowed destructive mayhem that sent members of Congress, staff members and others running for their lives. But it failed to stop the House from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory.

Federal law enforcement continues to accept tips about others who may have had a role in the insurrection. Information can be submitted at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



