Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch will leave the district at the end of the school year and take a job in the private sector, she announced in a note to families Tuesday.

Staloch is submitting her official letter of resignation to the school board Monday. She was hired as the south metro district's superintendent in 2015.

In her letter, Staloch said she wasn't actively looking for a new job but hinted that she'll still be working in education.

"It has truly been my pleasure to serve the PLSAS [Prior Lake Savage Area Schools] community," she said. "Thank you very much for your partnership and support. I look forward to the great things we will continue to do together over the next several months."

The final year of Staloch's tenure has been rocked by an instance of racist bullying that put the district in the national spotlight after a Prior Lake High student was filmed repeatedly using a slur while berating a 14-year-old classmate.

The footage went viral, leading to protests in front of the high school and in downtown Minneapolis. The Savage Police Department investigated the incident and has since referred it to the Scott County Attorney's Office for consideration of potential criminal charges.

In a note to families, Staloch said administrators in the district's middle and high schools have hosted conversations about race and school culture.

"We know our work to date is not enough. Our students have reported they are not feeling the impact of the work we have been doing to date. Our staff have also shared they need more training to be better equipped to handle racially charged issues," Staloch wrote in December.

Prior to her tenure in Prior Lake-Savage, Staloch was the assistant superintendent in the Osseo district.