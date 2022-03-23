Can't go to Paisley Park for the full Prince experience? This summer, Purple faithful can head to Chicago for "Prince: The Immersive Experience."

The exhibit will offer 10 multidimensional spaces, including a recreation of Studio A at Paisley Park, the cover of the "Purple Rain" album and a dance party designed by Prince's longtime lighting director Roy Bennett. Of course, there will be music blasting through Bose speakers.

This project, which opens June 9 (two days after Prince's birthday), is produced by Superfly, the folks behind the hugely successful Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee, in partnership with the Prince Estate.

Superfly also has produced "experiences" based on the TV series "Friends" and "The Office."

Superfly was not involved with "Van Gogh Immersive," which was presented in Minneapolis in 2021 to mixed reviews from critics and patrons.

Prince tickets, starting at $39.50, will go on sale on March 31 at PrinceTheExperience.com.

By comparison, tours of Paisley Park — his actual playground in Chanhassen — start at $48.

Befitting His Royal Badness, the exhibit will be presented on Chicago's Magnificent Mile where the tony people shop. "The Immersive Experience" will be at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, 540 N. Michigan Ave., through Oct. 9.