Thursday, March 24

Circle Jerks & 7 Seconds: These two early-'80s American hardcore punk bands are back on the road for the first time in 15-plus years and playing at least one venue they frequented 35 years ago. The Jerks' lineup includes guitarist Greg Hetson (later of Bad Religion) and howling frontman Keith Harris (ex-Black Flag and later of OFF!). Kevin Seconds of 7 Seconds is back with brother Steve Youth and a new reissue of 1984's "The Crew" album. Detroit's Negative Approach with screamer John Brannon (Laughing Hyneas) is also returning as openers. (8 p.m., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, first-avenue.com)

Also: Alice in Chains guitarist/songwriter Jerry Cantrell (8 p.m., Palace Theatre, $50); humorous singer-songwriter Colin Hay of Men at Work celebrates the new "Now and the Evermore" (7:30 p.m. Pantages, $43-$63); Mayyaada and Joan & Bloodline (7:30 p.m., Hook & Ladder's Mission Room, $15); acoustic blues vets the Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs (7 p.m., Palmer's Bar, free).

Friday, March 25

Judith Hill: After releasing the powerful album "Baby, I'm Hollywood" early last year, the former Prince protégé is finally coming to Minneapolis to share those terrific new songs. With her magnetic voice, Hill will unleash the liberating sass of "Newborn Woman," the rock-soul slam of "Americana" and seductive exoticism of "Silence" as well as material from 2015's Prince-produced "Back in Time." The co-star of the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Feet from Stardom" last performed here in March 2019 at Paisley Park on a bill with other Prince-associated women. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $20-$35, dakotacooks.com)

Jonathan Biss & SPCO: The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra resumes its itinerant Neighborhood Series with three concerts of chamber music featuring a favorite collaborator — pianist Jonathan Biss. After music of Robert Schumann and Brent Michael Davids, the program should reach a powerful climax with Olivier Messiaen's "Quartet for the End of Time." (8 p.m. Fri., Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata; 7 p.m. Sat., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sun, St.. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, $26-$11, students and children free; 651-291-1144, thespco.org.)

Also: Scottish electro-pop singer Anne Meredith (Parkway Theater, $25); "Yellow Country Teeth" mid-'00s buzz generators Clap Your Hands and Say Yeah (Turf Club, $22); Dylan Hicks & Small Screens with Molly Maher & the Gilded Quadriga (Icehouse, $15-$22); glam-metal throwbacks Steel Panther (8 p.m., the Fillmore, $26); country's The Band Camino (8 p.m., the Fillmore, $30-$50); local indie-pop strummer Miloe for the "In Concert & Conversation" series (8 p.m., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages).

Saturday, March 26

The Suburbs: OK, New Year's Eve came and went with an omicron pause. And now the Suicide Commandos aren't on this make-up date. But a gig by the 'Burbs, one of Minnesota's all-time great live bands, is always a reason to celebrate. Chan Poling, Hugo Klaers and colleagues have new material from last year's commendable "Poets Party" (love the buoyant "Summertime") to go along with old favorites like "Cows" and "Rattle My Bones." Remember "Love Is the Law," but there ain't no party like a 'Burbs dance party. Opening is Run Westy Run, another blast from the Twin Cities' glorious past. (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 7th Place W., St. Paul, $30-$55, first-avenue.com)

The Shackletons: Now that their namesake expeditioner's ship has been found, it's time for this glory-seeking band of brothers from Stillwater to be discovered outside the Upper Midwest, where they gained notoriety via their 2018 single "Minnesota Girls" and rowdy live shows. The wry and high-wired rockers have hit the ground running again in 2022 with a string of winter dates and now a release show for their eponymous third album. Produced by Soul Asylum and Semisonic collaborator John Fields with just the right modest amount of polish, the record establishes Colin Campbell as one of the Twin Cities' most compelling rock 'n' roll frontpersons under 30. (9 p.m., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15-$20, eTix.com)

Korn: After sharing co-headlining duties with A System of a Down already this year, Jonathan Davis and his resilient, nu-metal-pioneering crew are setting off on their own trek with openers Chevelle and Code Orange. Korn earned strong marks from fans for its short but brutally sweet 14th album, "Requiem," and their intense live shows are almost always crowd-pleasers. (6:30 p.m., Target Center, 600 1st Av. $35-$110, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Bluesy guitar star Robert Cray (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $47-$62); New Orleans funk blasters Galactic with their now-regular vocalist Anjelika Jelly Joseph and openers Purple Funk Metropolis (9 p.m., First Ave, $26); the Darkness (8 p.m., Varsity Theater, $35); Jeremy Messersmith & Laurel Strings make up their postponed Valentine's Day gig (7 p.m., the Dakota, $40); Iowa alt-twang/folk favorite Pieta Brown (8 p.m., Icehouse, $20-$25); the fourth annual Nick Lowe Pub Rock Nite with a late Clash tribute set by Rudegirl (6:30 p.m., Driftwood Char-Bar).

Sunday, March 2

Freddie Mercury lives on in spirit and costume in the tribute band Killer Queen (8 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, $40-$70); New York folkie and Red House Records mainstay Lucy Kaplansky (7 p.m., Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); Ireland's theatrical Celtic Thunder (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, $40-$70); well-traveled jazz saxophonist Mindi Abair (7 & 9 p.m. Dakota, $25-$45)

Monday, March 28

Girl in Red: Having Billie Eilish's brother Finneas co-produce her breakout electro-pop hit "Serotonin" earned 23-year-old Norwegian singer Marie Ulven ample comparisons to the younger mega-star. She's now making a name for herself under her G.I.R. moniker, though, thanks in part to the rockier follow-up hit, "I'll Call You Mine," and this long-awaited U.S. tour, which will culminate with her debut at the Coachella festival next month. (7 p.m., First Avenue, $25, all ages, etix.com)

Genesis Owusu: Falling somewhere between Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and Bad Brains, this futuristic Ghanaian-Australian electro-R&B singer/rapper grabbed a lot of critical attention by covering a lot of sonic ground and meaningful themes around race and mental illness on last year's wild debut album, "Smiling With No Teeth." He could be fascinating but will at least be unpredictable on his first major U.S. tour. Obi Original opens. (8 p.m., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $17-$20, eTix.com)

Also: SF Jazz Collective playing original material (7 & 9 p.m. Dakota, $25-$45); rootsy Philadelphia strummers and Trampled by Turtle tourmates Mt. Joy (8 p.m., Palace Theatre, $35-$55); Johnnyswim (8 p.m., the Fillmore, $30-$55).

Tuesday, March 29

Jazmine Sullivan: Often nominated but never a Grammy winner, this Philly R&B songbird is known for her intimate discussions of relationships. Her "Heaux Tales" – which addressed everything from feminism to body shaming — made many best-of-2021 lists and earned album of the year trophies at the BET and Soul Train awards. The concept record was so triumphant that Sullivan followed this year with "Heaux Tales, Mo Tales: The Deluxe." She is a deluxe vocalist. (7 p.m. Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 5th St. N., Mpls. $93 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: "The Beatles: Six Strings, Many Visions" featuring Twin Cities guitarists Jeff Perry, Dean Magraw, Tim Sparks and Joel Shapira (7 p.m. Dakota, $15-$25).

Wednesday, March 30

Perfume Genius: The deeply introspective, unapologetically vulnerable Seattle performer has evolved from confessional singer-songwriter to baroque popmeister. For his fifth album, 2020's "Set My Heart on Fire Immediately," he reunited with producer Blake Mills to create his most ambitious, richest and delectably diverse work, embracing everything from ambient and industrial to Bruce Springsteen and Air. (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$45,first-avenue.com)

Also: New Orleans piano savant Jon Cleary (7 p.m. Dakota, $25-$35); Canadian rock duo the Pack A.D. with locals Big Salt (8 p.m., Mortimer's, $10-$14); Kiss the Tiger's theatrical show "Stone Baby" with guest Tina Schlieske (7:30 p.m., Icehouse, $20-$40).