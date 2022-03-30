Wolves at Raptors

6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves said they were going to try and forget about Sunday's 134-112 loss to the Celtics as quickly as possible. They had two days off before facing the Raptors. D'Angelo Russell has shot just 36% from the floor and 28% from three-point range over his last 10 games. Russell has four performances in his last 10 with six points or fewer. Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels remain out because of ankle injuries.

Raptors update: Toronto defeated Minnesota 103-91 on Feb. 16 and that was without guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is averaging 20.5 points per game and 6.7 assists while Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors at 22.5 points. Apple Valley's Gary Trent Jr. is third on the team with 18 per game. Toronto is 9-2 in its last 11 games, which includes a win over Boston. The Raptors rank fifth in defensive efficiency over the last 15 games.