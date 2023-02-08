More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Ramsey County sheriff crafts plan to quickly cut jail population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Ramsey County sheriff crafts plan to quickly cut jail population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wolves
Timberwolves' crushing defeat to Nuggets gets out of hand early
Denver led 49-19 after the first quarter in its 146-112 victory, and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic collected his 19th triple-double of the season before the end of the first half.
www.startribune.com
President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address
During a joint session of Congress, President Biden delivered a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday.
Gophers
U's Zumwinkle named national co-player of month in women's hockey
Fifth-year senior forward Grace Zumwinkle had eight goals and eight assists in eight games in January.
Minneapolis
Fatal shooting victim identified as semi-pro Minneapolis football player
The team's president remembered Deveall "Mac" McClendon as someone who cared for other people.
South Metro
Empty rail cars stored on Lakeville tracks still causing concern — but a solution may be coming
More than 100 cars sit empty on train tracks near residential areas at times, causing public safety issues.