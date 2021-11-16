Dassell-Cokato running back Eli Gillman (1) has rushed for 1,926 yards and 36 touchdowns on the season for the unbeaten Chargers.

ELI GILLMAN

Dassel-Cokato • football

A growth spurt can really change the look of a football player. Gillman has seen it firsthand.

The 5-11, 200-pound running back is enjoying a superb senior season due to his transformation. He ran 243 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 41-13 victory over Fairmont in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals.

"I started growing after last year," Gillman said. "I put on a lot of weight (25 pounds) naturally and also lifted a lot."

The Montana recruit has rushed for 1,926 yards and 36 touchdowns on the season for the unbeaten Chargers (12-0). Gillman also came down with a very difficult interception in the Fairmont win.

"Eli has been a great player for us the last four years," Chargers coach Ryan Weinandt said. "He can do some pretty amazing things on the field."

Gillman realizes there is more to the season than personal accomplishments, though.

"Football is the ultimate team sport," Gillman said. "We are proud of where we are at, but not satisfied."

EMMA GOERGER

Wayzata • volleyball

The 6-5 middle hitter celebrated her 18th birthday winning a state championship. She had 11 kills and three blocks as the Trojans beat East Ridge 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 in the Class 4A finals to complete a perfect 34-0 season. "She was a vital cog in our attack and defense during the tournament," Trojans coach Scott Jackson said.

OWEN KANZLER

Rogers • football

Kanzler returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown with 9 minutes, 7 seconds remaining, giving Rogers a 21-20 victory over Andover in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. "He makes a lot of big plays for us, offensively and on special teams," Rogers coach Marc Franz said.

SYDNEY DETTMANN

Stillwater • swimming

She won two individual events and was on two victorious relays in the Class 2A, Section 4 meet won by Stillwater. "Her positive, outgoing personality is contagious and helps lift the entire team to higher levels of athletic achievement," Ponies coach Brian Luke said.

BROOKS O'BRIEN

St. Michael-Albertville • football

The senior defensive end played a pivotal role in the Knights' 14-7 triumph over Wayzata in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals. O'Brien had seven tackles, two for loss, and forced a fumble on a fourth down-and-goal call from the 1-yard line to keep Wayzata out of the end zone.

GABBY WACHHOLZ

Mayer Lutheran • volleyball

The 5-8 Wachholz makes up for her lack of size with outstanding leaping ability and a smooth left hand. She had 11 kills and 10 digs as No. 1-rated Mayer Lutheran beat Minneota 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 to win the Class 1A state tourney title.

DERRICK JAMESON

Maple Grove • football

The senior running back rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns as the Crimson cruised past Woodbury 31-12 in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals. He has scored at least two touchdowns in eight Maple Grove (10-1) victories this year.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.