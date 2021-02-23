Breck goalie Sarah Peterson protected the post in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Blake. Peterson made 40 saves.

SARAH PETERSON

Breck • hockey

A tough loss to Hill-Murray two days earlier required a strong response. Peterson, a sophomore goalie with the poise of a player much older, provided it.

Peterson stopped 40 of 41 shots she faced Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Blake, putting the three-time defending champion Mustangs back on their customary winning track.

"We knew we had to step up in this game," Peterson said. "We were a little disappointed ourselves after the last one."

For Peterson, it started long before the game, with her essential morning breakfast of mom's scrambled eggs. "Mom has to make them," she confirmed. "Dad puts things like peas in them. That's not right."

Blake scored first, 90 seconds into the game. Peterson, who shut out Cloquet in the 2020 Class 1A championship game, took is as a personal affront and dug in.

"I wasn't discouraged. I just told myself I had to stay focused," she said.

Seeing and tracking the puck well, she stood firm over the next 49½ minutes. Breck scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead and Peterson made it stand up, stopping a 17-shot barrage from Blake in the final period.

After the long layoff caused by the pandemic and still meshing after significant losses to graduation, Peterson said the Mustangs are starting to find their groove.

"We all kind of felt the pressure of a [possible] four-peat, but we're not focused on that now," she said. "We're just working hard, trying to improve each game."

ZACH HANSON

Lakeville North • wrestling

The sophomore 132-pounder improved his record to 24-0 last week with four victories, three of them by pin, including topping Hunter Frost of Farmington. "Overall, he has been really dominant this season," coach Dan Recchio said.

MALLORY HEYER

Chaska • basketball

The junior has been a consistent scoring threat all season. The future Gophers forward had 29 points in an 85-55 victory over Chanhassen and 31 points in 72-33 rout of St. Louis Park. She has scored fewer than 20 points only once in 10 games.

ROMAN ROGOTZKE

Stillwater • wrestling

The senior 195-pounder reached 200 career victories by beating Quinn Christoffersen of South St. Paul on Thursday. Saturday, he added two more, highlighted by an 8-7 victory over Garrison Solliday of St.Thomas Academy.

IYLA RYSKAMP

Orono • hockey

Over the Spartans' past three games, the junior forward has racked up eight goals and six assists for 14 points. Last week, it was two goals and two assists in an 11-0 rout of Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Waconia.

GARRISON SOLLIDAY

St. Thomas Academy • wrestling

It's been a memorable month for the senior 220-pounder. He accepted an offer to be a preferred walk-on for Wisconsin football in early February, and last week he won his 100th career match, pinning Mounds View's Luke Eggert in the second period.

GRACE SQUIRES

White Bear Lake • gymnastics

The junior posted the best reported all-around score in the metro this season, 37.625 in a victory over East Ridge. She scored 9.55 on uneven bars, 9.525 on floor exercise, 9.5 on balance beam and 9.05 on vault.