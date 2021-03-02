Lakeville North junior Jore Volk took down St. Michael-Albertville’s Landon Robideau in a match between the No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers in Class 3A at 120 pounds on Thursday. Volk went on to win 8-3.

JORE VOLK

Lakeville North • wrestling

When last week began, the junior 120-pounder was well aware he had a big match on the horizon.

Volk had defeated St. Michael-Albertville's Landon Robideau 3-2 to win the Class 3A 106-pound championship last March. Thursday he was set to face Robideau, undefeated this season, again.

"I was kind of thinking about it all week," Volk said. "How I was going to prepare, how I was going to score points."

But first, he had a match against another highly regarded wrestler, Seth Nebel of Edina, who was ranked No. 9 at 120 pounds. No problem. Volk pinned Nebel, setting up the rematch.

He was in control from the outset, handing Robideau an 8-3 loss. "It was a good win," said Volk, who added one more victory last week to improve his season record to 26-1. "I stayed on the offensive and kept pushing the whole match."

Volk said he wasn't worried about nerves before facing Robideau. In fact, he welcomed the prematch butterflies. "I like that little bit of extra energy," he said. "It gets me more pumped up for my match."

So far, Volk's only loss of the season came when he bumped up three weights to wrestle three-time state champion Derrick Cardinal of Forest Lake. It was Volk's choice to pursue the match. "I asked to move up," he said. "In this weird year, where there's no tournaments, you're not always going to get the best matches."

CAM BOCHE

Lakeville South • hockey

The senior captain had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie with rival Lakeville North. He scored two goals — one of them the game-winner in overtime — and added an assist in a 4-3 victory over Rosemount. He leads the Cougars with 15 goals and 30 points.

DANI BURGEN

Chisago Lakes • hockey

The junior forward and team-leading scorer deserves credit for being a big reason the Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. She had two goals and four assists in two victories last week and has at least one point in all 12 of her team's games.

M.J. GALIMAH

Coon Rapids • basketball

After a double-double — 18 points and 11 rebounds — in a loss to Totino-Grace, the 6-2 junior had a career-high 40 points to lift the Cardinals to a 103-100 overtime victory over Rogers. He made a school-record nine three-pointers in the game.

ANDREW KOEHLER

Chisago Lakes • basketball

The rugged 6-5 senior forward had 22 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and 26 rebounds in a 72-70 victory over North Branch. He had 15 points and 16 rebounds as the Wildcats defeated Cambridge-Isanti 72-50.

SULLY SCHOLLE

Chaska • hockey

It's been a remarkably productive stretch for the senior forward, with 18 points in his past six games. Last week he had four goals and an assist in a 7-4 victory over Orono and assisted on all three goals as the Hawks blanked Chanhassen 3-0.

ADREANNA WILLODSON

Anoka • gymnastics

The senior posted a career-best all-around score of 38.25, second highest in school history, in a dual-meet victory over Centennial. It is the highest reported Class 2A score in the metro this season and the first above 38.

JIM PAULSEN

