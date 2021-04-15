At a brief hearing Thursday before District Court Judge Paul Scoggin, Kimberly A. Potter made her first court appearance on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the killing on Sunday of Daunte Wright.

The initial appearance held over a Zoom call lasted about five minutes, during which time Scoggin confirmed basic information and set a date of May 17 for the next hearing before District Court Judge Regina Chu. That hearing will be held in person.

Potter, seated at a conference table in defense attorney Earl Gray's office and wearing a plaid shirt, didn't speak during the hearing except at one point to confirm that she could hear Judge Scoggin.

When asked if court documents accurately stated Potter's home address in Champlin, Gray responded, "Yes, unfortunately."

Potter's family has moved out of the house, according to Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt, who said he plans to keep a round-the-clock police presence there.

After an objection from Potter, a district court judge denied a request from media representatives to broadcast her initial court appearance.

Judge Kerry W. Meyer said the requests were made "within hours of the hearing," and her order barring broadcasting, streaming or recording was issued shortly after noon.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center police department, faces one charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed shortly after he was pulled over for driving with expired tabs, according to police.

Potter, who is white, used a Glock 9mm handgun to shoot Wright in apparent confusion after saying in the moments before shooting that she planned to use her Taser.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt McKinney • 612-673-7329