A popular apple orchard in Belle Plaine has closed its doors after decades in business, and the city has plans to turn a building on the property into a police station.

Emma Krumbee's general store and orchard has closed, according to a greeting left on the company's voicemail. In the message, the owners thanked their customers for supporting them over the years.

"Thank you for all of you that have come to the festival in the past," it said. "We appreciate your business and hope you have many fond memories with your family and friends enjoying Emma Krumbee's Orchard and Farm."

The city of Belle Plaine entered into a purchase agreement to buy the two parcels of land totaling approximately 30 acres for about $1.8 million, according to a recording of the Belle Plaine City Council meeting on Aug. 7.

The city is looking into turning a 15,000-square-foot building on the property into a police station, Councilor Ryan Ladd said during the meeting.

"The flow of the building fits PD's needs," he said. "I think it's a great location in the center of town for the police department — easy access to our main thoroughfares right up on (Hwy.) 169."

City Administrator Dawn Meyer told the council that staff believes it will cost approximately $4 million more to turn the building into a police station.

The purchase will likely come as a surprise to people, said Councilor Patricia Krings.

"I think it will come to the surprise of a lot of people that the city is buying — proposing to purchase this property," Councilor Patricia Krings said. But, she added, "I do feel it's the best thing for the future that investment."

Bring Me The News first reported the orchard's closing. A message left to the Emma Krumbee's business was not returned by deadline. The Emma Krumbee's restaurant, which also operated at the site for years, closed in August 2022.