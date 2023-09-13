There are many reasons to embrace fall: leaf peeping, cozy sweaters, heavy blankets, comfort food and pumpkin spice everything. And on these brisk nights, as we're warming our hands around mugs of Minnesota-made cider, we enjoy autumn's biggest perk — apple season.
That means local apple orchards are opening their gates. Looking for hay rides, corn mazes, live music and other family-friendly activities? We have those. Want apple-focused bakeries — a feast of doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, pies and crisps? There are those, too. Many others concentrate on general stores stocked with pre-picked apples, freshly pressed cider, caramel apples and other apple-related products. Then there are the purists, who stick strictly to the highly underrated fresh-air activity of apple picking.
These mostly U-pick orchards are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Some have already started welcoming apple enthusiasts, while others are opening soon. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, services, availability and payment options.
Becker
Lee Peterson Tree Farm, 5968 149th Av. SE., 612-423-3441, leepetersontreefarm.com
Belle Plaine
Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard, 311 Enterprise Drive E., 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com
Buffalo
Deer Lake Orchard, 1903 SW. 10th St., 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com
Woods' Edge Apples, 1901 NE. 50th St., Buffalo, 763-682-4409, facebook.com
Delano
Apple Jack Orchards, 4875 SE. 37th St., 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com
Elko New Market
Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard, 6271 E. 250th St., 952-461-2055, thompsonsapples.com
Faribault
Trumps Orchard, 1020 St. Paul Av., 507-334-5167, trumpsorchard.com
Farmington
Brand Farms, 18605 Biscayne Av. W., 651-206-9457, brandfarmsmn.com
Hastings
Afton Apple, 14421 90th St. S., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com
Croix Farm Orchard, 12971 St. Croix Trail S., 651-437-7126, croixfarm.com
Whistling Well Farm, 8973 St. Croix Trail S., 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com
Hugo
Applecrest Orchards, 7306 24th Av. N., 651-583-5209, applecrestorchards.com
Jordan
Ferguson's Minnesota Harvest, 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., 952-492-2785, fergusonsorchard.com
Lake City
Pepin Heights, 1775 Hwy. 61 S., 651-345-2305, fergusonsorchard.com
Lakeville
Applewood Orchard, 22702 Hamburg Av., 952-985-5425, applewoodorchard.net
Maple Lake
Orchards of Breezy Hill, 3944 Iresfield Av. NW., organicbreezyhill.com
Minnetrista
Minnetonka Orchards, 6530 County Road 26, minnetonkaorchardmn.com
Montgomery
Montgomery Orchard, 15953 Hwy. 99, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com
Montrose
Fall Harvest Orchard, 345 County Road 30 SE., 763-972-3894, fallharvestorchard.com
Northfield
Fireside Orchard and Gardens, 2225 Lonsdale Blvd. E., 507-663-1376, firesideorchard.com
Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 651-357-5092, silkeygardens.com
Oronoco
Northwoods Orchard, 8018 75th Av. NW., northwoodsorchard.com
Princeton
J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com
Red Wing
Frontenac Hills Orchard, 30202 Frontenac Hills Way, 651-212-1768
Rochester
Apples R Us Orchard, 3856 NE. 65th St., 507-269-2140, applesrus.com
Sekapp Orchard, 3415 Collegeview Road E., 507-282-4544, sekapporchard.com
Rockford
Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org
Rush City
Moulton's Orchard, 51513 Game Av., 320-248-0042, bit.ly/3ACkwhq
Shafer
Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com
Shakopee
Peter's Pumpkins & Carmen's Corn, 12860 Old Brick Yard Road, 952-906-0247, peterspumpkins.com
Shoreview
Victoria Valley Orchard, 4304 N. Victoria St., 651-484-4500, victoriavalleyorchard.com
South Haven
Fairhaven Farm, 13835 51st Av., 320-236-7685, fairhaven-farm.com
Stanchfield
Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, bit.ly/3TvVkBO
Jake's Apple Shack, 601 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, jakesappleshack.com
Stillwater
Aamodt's Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Av., 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com
Sunnybrook Apple Orchard, 9085 Jeffrey Blvd. N., 651-432-4866, sunnybrookappleorchard.com
Waconia
Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Road, deardorfforchards.com
Watertown
LuceLine Orchard, 2755 Rose Av., 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com
Webster
Havlicek's Veseli Vrsek Orchard, 26526 Newport Av., 952-758-4386, havlicekorchard.com
Nelson's Apple Farm, 3010 Douglas Av., 952-461-3355, nelsonsapplefarm.com
Sweetland Orchard, 26205 Fairlawn Av., 651-252-4337, sweetlandorchard.com, pre-bagged only
White Bear Lake
Pine Tree Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-439-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com
Wyoming
Sunrise River Farm, 7602 Wyoming Trail, 651-462-8220, sunriseriverfarm.com