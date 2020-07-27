Q: I remember back in the '80s Bob Dylan filmed a movie, part of which was filmed in my city of Hamilton, Ontario. I think it was called "Hearts of Fire," but I'm not sure. I don't believe it was ever released. Is there anywhere that I would be able to see it?

A: The 1987 film "Hearts of Fire" featured Dylan as a reclusive star and certainly seemed impressive on paper: Joe Eszterhas wrote the script and Richard Marquand directed. But it was little seen. In a look at Dylan's screen efforts, Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert.com said the film "is so silly that it makes the later vehicles of Elvis Presley seem artistically sound by comparison." That being said, it can be found. Amazon Prime Video and iTunes both list it as a digital download and purchase. There are also old videocassettes.

Welcome Back, 'Lewis & Clark'

Q: Back in the early 1980s there was a short-lived sitcom called "Lewis & Clark." I was wondering what you might be able to tell me about it. Is it available anywhere?

A: "Lewis & Clark" originally aired on NBC in 1981-82. The show starred Gabe Kaplan, two years after the end of "Welcome Back, Kotter," as Stu Lewis, a New Yorker who buys a country-music club in Texas. Guich Koock played Roscoe Clark, the club's manager. I do not know of anywhere you can see it.

August 17,1986 Rock Star -- Bob Dylan and American singer Fiona at the National theatre in London today where it was announced that they will co-star in a new film “Hearts of Fire” which begins shooting next week. This will be Dylan’s first scripted role since his cinema debut in 1973. A.de Wet, Reuter

