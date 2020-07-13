Q: On “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” there was a talented actor named Vincent D’Onofrio. Can you tell us what happened to him? We have never seen him on another show since then.

A: Since his last appearance on “Criminal Intent” in 2011, D’Onofrio has made dozens of appearances in movies (for example, the Denzel Washington version of “The Magnificent Seven”) and television series across networks and platforms. Among other roles, he has been the Wizard in “Emerald City” on NBC, the villainous Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) on “Daredevil” on Netflix, Reverend Dan in Syfy’s “Ghost Wars,” and an Internal Affairs officer on “Interrogation” on CBS All Access.

Who’s ‘Mary Hartman?’

Q: Some time back I saw an episode of Carol Burnett’s old variety show where she said, “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.” I didn’t know what she was referring to. Then I saw you mention “Mary Hartman.” Can you tell me what this refers to?

A: “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” was a satire of soap operas that ran in syndication from 1976 to 1978. Produced by Norman Lear, the five-nights-a-week show starred Louise Lasser as the title character, a housewife enduring all sorts of bizarre trials and tribulations. The cast also included Greg Mullavey, Debralee Scott, Mary Kay Place, Martin Mull and more. The complete series has been released on DVD.

