This holiday season, shoppers are expected to spend more than they did last year as some begin to venture back into stores. Foot traffic at malls has increased, more people in the Twin Cities are expected to get their shopping done early, and holiday pop-up markets have started across the metro area after they were put on hiatus last year.

The Star Tribune would like to know how you plan to shop this Black Friday and what changes if any have you made to your holiday shopping plans since the pandemic has begun. Responses could be used for future stories.

