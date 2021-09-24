Authorities recovered a University of Minnesota alum's stolen tailgating "Fan Van" five days after someone drove off with it in Minneapolis, police said Friday.

The 1995 maroon and gold Ford Econoline 250 was taken around 6 p.m. Saturday from outside the offices of True North Equity Partners, in the 800 block of SE. 11th Avenue, said Brian Slipka, the investment firm's CEO and a U alumnus.

Police said it was tracked down in Golden Valley and retrieved Thursday. No arrests have been announced.

Someone heard about the theft through a news report and notified authorities, according to Slipka.

The van was moved to an impound lot in Crystal, he said, adding that he was unaware of its condition as of late Friday morning.

Surveillance video from outside True North's building showed two men running to the van, hopping in and driving away.

