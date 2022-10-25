Eden Prairie police arrested a suspect hiding in a wooded marsh area near Hwys. 62 and 100 in Edina early Tuesday morning.

Eden Prairie officers were pursuing a vehicle heading east on Hwy. 62 when it crashed near Hwy. 100 at about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Edina Police Department, which also responded to the incident. The driver ran off to the east and south.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also helped both departments find the suspect in the marsh.