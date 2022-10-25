Eden Prairie police arrested a suspect hiding in a wooded marsh area near Hwys. 62 and 100 in Edina early Tuesday morning.
Eden Prairie officers were pursuing a vehicle heading east on Hwy. 62 when it crashed near Hwy. 100 at about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Edina Police Department, which also responded to the incident. The driver ran off to the east and south.
A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also helped both departments find the suspect in the marsh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis plans to purchase George Floyd Square gas station
The boarded-up Speedway, redubbed the "People's Way," has been the headquarters of ongoing protests against police killings since Floyd's murder.
West Metro
Police nab suspect in Edina marsh after chase, crash on Hwy. 62
Police found the suspect in a wooded marsh area.
Local
'Shelter-in-place' alert reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
The alert was in connection with a 17-year-old homicide suspect, who was caught soon after the alert went out.
East Metro
Toni Carter, Jim McDonough retirements mark the end of an era for Ramsey County Board
The two former board chairs have led efforts on homelessness, juvenile justice and racial equity.
East Metro
Maplewood council withdraws its support for Purple Line
The city wants more community engagement to determine best transit options. It was unclear how the vote will affect the future of the Purple Line.