Police arrested two people Thursday in St. Paul who are accused of robbing a small Hopkins grocery store of roughly $100,000 from a safe at gunpoint, blindfolding three employees with duct tape and fleeing in one of the victim's vehicle.

Authorities apprehended a man and a woman late Thursday morning at a residence, while law enforcement searched a home in connection with the robbery on Feb. 15 of US Grocery and Tobacco in the 500 block of N. Blake Road, said Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson.

What the store employees endured "was horrific and deeply affected them," the chief said. "It's a significant crime for our community."

According to the affidavit:

Officers were dispatched to the store and were told that two people with handguns locked the store entrance and pistol-whipped an employee "who they thought was lying about the safe combination," the court filing read.

The employee gave up the combination "under threat of death," allowing the suspects to grab about $100,000 in cash and steal a handgun from one of their victims, the filing continued.

The victims' hands were "duct-taped to their heads covering their eyes, and all three victims were forced into the store bathroom before the suspects fled" in one of the victim's SUV, the affidavit added. Also stolen were the victims' cellphones, keys to the store, and one employee's house keys and driver's license.

Police found the SUV abandoned and crashed, with a roll of duct tape inside, about a quarter-mile away at the Ramsgate Apartments. One of the suspects walked from the SUV a short distance to a car, which drove off. On Tuesday, police filed a search warrant affidavit seeking a judge's permission to use license plate tracking technology in the effort to find a vehicle they said was tied to the suspects.

Johnson said his department continues to gather evidence with the help of the FBI ahead of charges being filed either by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office or the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Police have yet to disclose the identities of the suspects other than to say they are a man and a woman.



