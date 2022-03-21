A motorist interrupted suspects trying to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle late at night over the weekend in St. Paul, then chased after them and was shot, authorities said Monday.

The gunfire occurred about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marion Street, police said.

Officers spoke with a 56-year-old woman who told them her son had been shot, according to police. A short time later, Juan M. Ramirez, 23, of St. Paul, was driven by his sister to Regions Hospital with a noncritical gunshot wound to the chest.

According to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, Ramirez apparently interrupted a catalytic converter theft, police said.

When the suspects jumped into a car and drove off, Ramirez gave chase in a vehicle and was shot, police added.

No arrests have been announced.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which are valued for the precious metals they contain and must be sawed off the underside of vehicles, have risen nationwide over the past two years. In 2021, nearly 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in St. Paul — more than five a day.

A thief can get hundreds of dollars for one of the devices, depending on its condition. For car owners, catalytic converter replacement can cost more than $1,500.

In January, the St. Paul City Council approved an ordinance change that will make it a misdemeanor to possess a catalytic converter, which limits a vehicle's exhaust emissions, that is not attached to a vehicle.