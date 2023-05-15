Police have identified a teenage boy shot and killed at a market Friday night in Brooklyn Park.

Jahcohn Edward Anderson, 16, of Brooklyn Park, died of "numerous" gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:45 at the Digir African Market at 5700 Brookdale Drive and provided medical aid to Anderson before getting him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Columbia Heights was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder and remained in jail Monday afternoon. Police have not released further details about what led to the shooting, and did not return a request for comment Monday.