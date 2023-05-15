Police have identified a teenage boy shot and killed at a market Friday night in Brooklyn Park.
Jahcohn Edward Anderson, 16, of Brooklyn Park, died of "numerous" gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:45 at the Digir African Market at 5700 Brookdale Drive and provided medical aid to Anderson before getting him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An 18-year-old man from Columbia Heights was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder and remained in jail Monday afternoon. Police have not released further details about what led to the shooting, and did not return a request for comment Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota lawmakers set to approve 'transformative' juvenile justice package
The legislation could shift power away from local prosecutors and courts by encouraging the use of restorative justice practices.
St. Paul
Police ID St. Paul man fatally shot in East Side
Michael Martin, 35, was found with gunshot wounds when police arrived.
Politics
Bill provides path to earlier release for some inmates; Republicans call it 'get out of jail free' card
Gov. Tim Walz expected to sign public safety bill directing Corrections to develop criteria for release of qualified inmates.
North Metro
Teenager shot and killed at Brooklyn Park market identified
The suspect remained in jail as of Monday.
Local
Girl, 15, dies from wounds sustained during north Minneapolis shootout
She was dropped at North Memorial Health.