A body was located in the trunk of a bloodied and damaged car Friday morning in Mound, and two people were arrested, authorities said.

Police made the stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in Mound, police said.

"Multiple scenes are being processed," police said in a statement, which did not elaborate on locations.

According to a police statement:

Police were first alerted about 7:10 a.m., when they received a call about a car driving on a rim with the back window smashed out, the statement continued.

The car being driven by a female was stopped. Officers noticed blood inside the vehicle and saw the body inside the trunk.

Police have yet to release any further details about the circumstances of the death. They also have not identified the people arrested or the person inside the trunk.