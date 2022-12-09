An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a woman Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, officials said Friday.

The 23-year-old man was apprehended in the 300 block of N. 27th Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, said police, who haven't disclosed how the arrest of the man was made or the events that led up to the killing.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the apartment complex at 1201 Banneker Av. Upon arrival, they found the woman with at least one gunshot wound in an apartment, police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten said.

The woman, identified in a police report as 24-year-old Sharayah N. Batchelor, of Brooklyn Park, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by officers and emergency medical responders, Parten said.

Charges have yet to be filed against the man. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. His criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for theft and illegal possession of a weapon.