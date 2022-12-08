Minneapolis police said a woman was found dead Thursday inside her apartment on the city's North Side.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 1201 Banneker Av. a little after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found a woman in her 20s with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in an apartment unit, police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten said.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene despite life-saving efforts by officers and EMS responders, Parten said. Forensic scientists were processing the scene and collecting evidence, and homicide detectives began investigating Thursday, Parten said.

"We are doing preliminary investigation to determine exactly what transpired and who was involved, " Parten said.

No arrests have been made so far. Parten did not say if there were others located inside the apartment, but he said police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Parten said he is not sure yet if the woman was a resident of the building or how she was connected to it.

Officials have not released the woman's identity.

He asked that anyone with information on the incident contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

This was the 76th homicide in Minneapolis in 2022 according to The Star Tribune's database.

Police have not said if there are any known suspects or what the circumstances were.

Squad cars had the parking lot to the apartment complex blocked off Thursday afternoon while police investigated, only moving to let residents' vehicles through.

Dee Williams, a 27-year-old who lives in a different apartment tower nearby, said he was shocked and that is the first time he has heard of a suspected homicide on his block in his 11 years living there.

"It's shocking, I just hope it's not anyone I know," he said. "I've never heard of anyone getting murdered in the buildings here."