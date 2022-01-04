A 34-year-old man surrendered to police and was jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting another man last week.

The suspect turned himself at police headquarters Monday night, police said.

He's accused of killing Jarrell R. Kirk, 31, of St. Paul on Dec. 28 in a house in the 500 block of Blair Avenue. The man has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Officers arrived to "a chaotic scene," where they found Kirk with a gunshot wound, a statement from police said. He was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.