Fire in a pole building west of Duluth killed dozens of sheep inside, authorities said.
A 911 caller alerted the Carlton County Sheriff's Office about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday to the blaze burning on property on Koski Road in Thomson Township.
The property owner was not at home when firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, the Sheriff's Office said.
The owner showed up and said there were 70 sheep in the building, and none survived, according to the Sheriff's Office.
While the cause of the fire is not yet known, authorities said it does not appear to be suspicious.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Golden Valley man admits he fatally shot man who tried to keep him from fleeing crash in Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Golden Valley man admits he fatally shot man who tried to keep him from fleeing crash in Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Pole building fire west of Duluth kills dozens of sheep
Authorities said the blaze does not appear to be suspicious.
West Metro
Golden Valley man admits he fatally shot man who tried to keep him from fleeing crash in Mpls.
The gunman is expected to serve about 16 1⁄2 years in prison.
Minneapolis College of Art & Design launches itself toward a 'campus of the future'
Minneapolis College of Art and Design will join with the award-winning MASS Design Group to create a "campus of the future," with an expanded…
Local
Minnesota mother is distraught about fate of her 'amazing son,' taken prisoner in Ukraine
Tyler Jacob, an English teacher from Winona, was detained by Russian troops.
Politics
For rape victims and police, 'a new beginning' with law named for former U student
The Abby Honold Act, signed by President Joe Biden, aims to improve law enforcement training on investigating sexual assault cases.