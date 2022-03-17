Fire in a pole building west of Duluth killed dozens of sheep inside, authorities said.

A 911 caller alerted the Carlton County Sheriff's Office about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday to the blaze burning on property on Koski Road in Thomson Township.

The property owner was not at home when firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, the Sheriff's Office said.

The owner showed up and said there were 70 sheep in the building, and none survived, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While the cause of the fire is not yet known, authorities said it does not appear to be suspicious.