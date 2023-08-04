DULUTH — The Bayfield Police Department has identified the officer who hit a pedestrian with his squad car, killing him Wednesday night north of the city limits.

Officer Lane Koltermann was hired within the past year by the department and is currently on administrative leave, which is standard practice, according to chief of police Joshua Novak.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of Hwy. 13 and W. Bresette Hill Road on Wednesday night. The pedestrian, who has not been named, died at the scene.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.

This is due to an ongoing investigation conducted by outside agencies.