Bloomington chip maker Polar lands more federal funds for its expansion

The Bloomington-based company announced the preliminary agreement for up to $120 million in May as part of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act that President Joe Biden signed in 2022 to bolster domestic manufacturing and make the U.S. more competitive globally in an industry Asia mostly dominates. Tuesday’s announcement added another $3 million to aid in Polar’s expansion and upgrade, particularly to “recruit, train and retain” workers, per a Department of Commerce news release.