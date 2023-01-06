Poets and musicians will gather at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis this week to offer support to the people of war-ravaged Ukraine. The group "Poets, Writers and Musicians Against the War on the Earth" was formed five years ago by a stellar group — Ruth Bly, widow of poet Robert Bly and herself a poet; James R. Lenfestey; Freya Manfred, and others. Their name recalled the group started in the 1960s by Robert Bly, "Poets and Writers Against the War in Vietnam."

For several years the new group gathered each solstice to draw attention to climate change and to raise money for environmental groups. Now they have added "And for the People of Ukraine" to their already very long title. Their lineup includes poet Thomas R. Smith, singer Larry Long, John Munson of the New Standards, musician and poet Dylan Hicks, Ukrainian singer Tatiana Riabokin and others. The event is free and all artists are donating their time. Money raised will go to the Ukrainian American Center.

What: Event for Ukraine.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.

Free: Donations requested to support the people of Ukraine.