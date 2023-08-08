Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the Vikings' preseason opener in Seattle. Who's going to play? What can be learned? They also discuss the outlook at cornerback, where Akayleb Evans appears set for a big role. Plus is Jordan Addison on a quick trajectory to the No. 2 receiver?
West Metro Police investigating stolen $1 million intended for grantee of the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the Vikings' preseason opener, cornerback Akayleb Evans' big role, and discuss receiver Jordan Addison's training camp so far.
