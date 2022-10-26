The Vikings (5-1) come out of the bye week relatively healthy and even farther ahead in the NFC North. But Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss an offense searching for more big plays to further separate themselves. Up next is a Cardinals (3-4) team that has talent but makes mistakes, including allowing the most yards after the catch in the NFL so far.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
