General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first Vikings draft was eventful with 10 picks, six trades and two links to receivers now in Detroit and Green Bay. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the focus on defensive backs with safety Lewis Cine and corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, as well as passing receivers Jameson Williams and Christian Watson to the Lions and Packers.
Wild finish: Orioles rally to beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th
Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Saturday night.
Sports
Kuhl's strong outing keys Rockies 4-3 win over Reds
Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin to last into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Saturday night.
Wild
Wild's Fiala playing his best hockey but thinks he has 'much, much more to go'
Kevin Fiala posted career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85) during the regular season.
Wild
Kaprizov and Zuccarello have creative connection for Wild
Next up for the Wild's dynamic duo of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello is to translate their talent to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Sports
Cole pitches Yankees to 8th straight win, 3-0 over Royals
Turns out the New York Yankees can win ballgames even when they don't put one out of the park.