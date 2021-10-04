The Vikings dropped another close game in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns, indicating Mike Zimmer has a problem getting this team over the hump. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and LaVelle E. Neal discuss the Vikings' latest disappointing loss from U.S. Bank Stadium.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams
In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West.
Sports
Brady sets passing yardage record amid boos and some cheers
Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn't the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night.
Sports
The Latest: Brady sets NFL's career passing mark
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):
Sports
No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West
Rafael Devers delivered big time for the Boston Red Sox. Aaron Judge did just enough for the New York Yankees. And Buster Posey boosted the San Francisco Giants to the NL West crown, dropping the 106-win Dodgers into a dangerous wild-card game.
Sports
Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers 27-17
Randall Cobb demonstrated why Aaron Rodgers wanted the veteran receiver back in Green Bay.