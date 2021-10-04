The Vikings dropped another close game in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns, indicating Mike Zimmer has a problem getting this team over the hump. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and LaVelle E. Neal discuss the Vikings' latest disappointing loss from U.S. Bank Stadium.

