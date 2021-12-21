Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields didn't look good. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn't a whole lot better in an ugly 17-9 win on Monday Night Football. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Cousins, Fields and the playoff chase from Soldier Field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
World
AP PHOTOS: Polish athlete and her wife welcome child's birth
When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child.
Sports
NIL was factor on signing day; how big of one up for debate
The three-day signing period last week put name, image and likeness in the spotlight, especially with No. 1 national recruit Travis Hunter de-committing from Florida State to sign with second-tier Jackson State.
Sports
Murray's triple-double carries Spurs past Clippers, 116-92
Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-92 on Monday night.
Sports
Analysis: Virus concerns overshadowing NBA Christmas slate
Anthony Davis is injured and out for at least a month. Klay Thompson's incredibly long recovery is not quite finished. Kyrie Irving is almost certainly not going to be ready to make his season debut.
Sports
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
The NFL's decision to reduce COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic, vaccinated players could signal a trend for pro sports leagues and provide an example for society to follow heading into 2022.