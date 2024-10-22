Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Thursday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, where the Vikings (5-1) will try to rebound from the first loss of the season. First they discuss an offense that can’t get out of its own way. Then they take a stroll down memory lane to discuss Vikings’ west coast trips on a short week. And they have differing views about just how well the Vikings might fare at Kevin O’Connell’s former stomping grounds.
Podcast: Previewing Kevin O’Connell’s return to L.A., Vikings-Rams, and short-week sloppiness
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Thursday night’s game in L.A., where O’Connell returns to his old stomping grounds.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 7:05PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings
Analysis: Trouble before the snap plagues the NFL, and hardly anybody’s worse than the Vikings
Mark Craig
They stand third in the league in presnap penalties, in a season when teams are making such mistakes at the highest rate in charted history.