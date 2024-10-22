Vikings

Podcast: Previewing Kevin O’Connell’s return to L.A., Vikings-Rams, and short-week sloppiness

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Thursday night’s game in L.A., where O’Connell returns to his old stomping grounds.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 7:05PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Thursday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, where the Vikings (5-1) will try to rebound from the first loss of the season. First they discuss an offense that can’t get out of its own way. Then they take a stroll down memory lane to discuss Vikings’ west coast trips on a short week. And they have differing views about just how well the Vikings might fare at Kevin O’Connell’s former stomping grounds.

