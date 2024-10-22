Podcast: Previewing Kevin O’Connell’s return to L.A., Vikings-Rams, and short-week sloppiness

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Thursday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, where the Vikings (5-1) will try to rebound from the first loss of the season. First they discuss an offense that can’t get out of its own way. Then they take a stroll down memory lane to discuss Vikings’ west coast trips on a short week. And they have differing views about just how well the Vikings might fare at Kevin O’Connell’s former stomping grounds.