What to make of Danielle Hunter's absence from OTAs? And what can we draw from what we did see at the first full practice open to reporters? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss that and more. Krammer also catches up with ex-Vikings lineman Jeremiah Sirles on a range of topics, including the current team.
