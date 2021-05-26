During Wednesday's practice — the Vikings' third organized team activity this week and the first open to reporters — only two of five offensive line spots were the exact same in front of quarterback Kirk Cousins since he last suited up for the 2020 finale in Detroit.

Swing tackle Rashod Hill took initial reps at left tackle, where first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw is eventually expected to replace Riley Reiff. Guards Dakota Dozier and Ezra Cleveland switched spots, with Dozier working on the right side and Cleveland on the left, as the coaching staff assesses options.

"The mind-set right now [is] we want to move some guys around and see," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Wednesday. "Ezra Cleveland on the left, we can get Dakota to the right; those guys are Swiss-Army knives. They know many positions. So we want to make sure they know as many as possible, because things happen in the season and you've got to move guys around. This is the time of the year to try those things."

Darrisaw, the rookie out of Virginia Tech, lined up as the second team's left tackle while rookie Wyatt Davis stayed at right guard with the twos. Perhaps this sets up a future battle at right guard, where Davis was a third-round pick and Dozier, last year's starting left guard, re-signed this spring on a veteran minimum deal with nothing guaranteed.

Here are some more observations from Wednesday's practice: