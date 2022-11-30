The Vikings have a chance to make a run with games against the Jets, Lions and Colts on the horizon. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game against the Jets and a tough defense. They also discuss receiver Justin Jefferson's MVP case and open the mailbag to answer your Vikings questions.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
