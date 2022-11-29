Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the disaster that was the Wolves game on Monday, when the team gave up 77 first-half points in another lopsided loss and then lost Karl-Anthony Towns to a non-contact injury in the second half. The hope is that the injury is just a calf strain. The bigger issue is an inconsistency of effort that has led to a 10-11 record.

8:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins for a film review, looking at an offensive line that has bounced back against New England. Also this question: Should the Vikings be blitzing more? ... And the Vikings poetry segment explores the question of which team's record is more surprising: The 9-2 Vikings or 4-8 Packers.

34:00: A demotion for Wild rookie Marco Rossi.

