Podcast: Lynx move on, Twins holding on; Debating La Velle E. Neal III

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lynx, Twins and Gophers volleyball. All three had big victories of varying degrees on Wednesday. The Lynx advanced in the playoffs by sweeping Phoenix, perhaps ending Diana Taurasi’s career in the process. Napheesa Collier tied a WNBA playoff record with 42 points and set a league playoff record with 80 points in the two games. The Twins, meanwhile, gathered themselves for a night and handed the Marlins their 100th loss of the year. Can Minnesota gain ground on Thursday? And the Gophers earned a thrilling five-set win over Wisconsin.