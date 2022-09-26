Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Vikings overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to quarterback Kirk Cousins' back-to-back connections with K.J. Osborn and a timely stop by a beleaguered secondary missing Harrison Smith. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and La Velle E. Neal discuss the 28-24 win from U.S. Bank Stadium.

