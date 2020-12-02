Mike Zimmer insists the Vikings want to "be smart" with running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage and is second in touches. So, why not start watching his workload Sunday against the Jaguars' 31st-ranked defense? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that and more on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
If you do not see the podcast player on your device, click here:
Vikings
Cousins wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8)passed late in the fourth quarter . ] Jerry Holt •Jerry.Holt@startribune.comThe Minnesota Vikings hosted the Carolina Panthers Sunday at U.S.…
Vikings
Vikings say they've worked to avoid a COVID quarterbacking disaster
The Vikings have taken extra precautions with their quarterbacks to keep from running into a situation lioke what happened with the Denver Broncos last weekend.
Vikings
Thielen cleared to return from COVID list, expected to play Sunday
Adam Thielen’s isolation lasted 10 days. NFL players with asymptomatic cases can return after five days with two negative tests, or after 10 days from the initial positive test.
Gophers
After Suggs injury scare, No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat West Virginia
Losing former Minnehaha Academy star guard Jalen Suggs in the first half shook up the top-ranked Bulldogs.
Vikings
Podcast: Is Jaguars game a good time to rest Cook?
